Nigeria: Buhari Is Focused On Strengthening Democracy, Says Adesina

2 July 2021
This Day (Lagos)

Presidential spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, yesterday revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari's primary focus in office is to concretise democratic institutions and culture that will continue to drive development.

Adesina disclosed this at the State House while receiving an award from Progressive Councillors Forum (PCF), an association of past and present elected councilors, led by the Chairman, Hon. Sunday Yusuf Achor.

The presidential spokesman said the President remains focused on the goal of a greater Nigeria, delivering the gains of democracy to every citizen and working with organisations, particularly those directly involved with the grassroots to promote good governance and development.

According to a statement issued by Deputy Director, Information, at the State House, Mr Abiodun Oladunjoye, Adesina said "we will continue to support anything that will strengthen democracy. We will continue to be part of anything that will ensure progress for the work of the President."

Adesina assured the PCF that the administration will also welcome partnerships that will propagate the policies and actions of President Buhari's government, especially in communities.

Presenting the award titled, "Warrior of Truth and Tangible Development" to Adesina, the Chairman of PCF said the decision to recognise his efforts in ensuring effective communication was collective, adding that the organisation will continue to support the work of the administration.

"We are the closest elected officials to the people. We are custodians of the people. Our association consists of both serving and past councilors. Our coming here is a child of necessity putting into consideration your antecedents.

"We see you as a warrior of truth and tangible development and have decided to give you this award as an encouragement. We will partner with you to translate information into languages that the ordinary people will understand," Achor noted.

The Chairman of PCF also praised the Presidential spokesman for always standing for the truth, adding that most of his sacrifices and dedication to informing people on what is right and fair will be appreciated by many, while others will be more candid in assessment after he has left the office

