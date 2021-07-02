South Africa: Thousands of Lives At Risk If South Africa Goes Ahead With Local Govt Elections, Says Medical Specialist

analysis

On 21 June 2021, Dr Fareed Abdullah made a submission to the Moseneke inquiry into whether the October local government elections would be free and fair. He submitted that 'elections be postponed to a time in the future when there is a demonstrable decrease of severe disease, hospital admissions and deaths as a result of high coverage of effective vaccinations'. His submission contains an important analysis of South Africa's experience of Covid-19 so far, projections concerning a fourth and further waves as well as comment on the vaccination programme. Maverick Citizen is publishing it in full in the public interest.

Though much is known about SARS-CoV-2 since it was first described in Wuhan at the end of 2019, there is insufficient knowledge of the evolution of transmission trends, infectivity and the changing pathophysiology of the Covid-19 disease that it causes. Emergency Use Authorisation of multiple vaccine candidates and their rapid deployment in many regions of the globe provide some insights into the possibilities of controlling the spread of the disease and reducing rates of severe manifestations of the disease, hospitalisations and death.

Any exercise to predict the future trends of the transmission of infection, the evolution of transmissibility (contagiousness) and...