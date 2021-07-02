South Africa: Thousands of Lives At Risk If South Africa Goes Ahead With Local Govt Elections, Says Medical Specialist

1 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Fareed Abdullah

On 21 June 2021, Dr Fareed Abdullah made a submission to the Moseneke inquiry into whether the October local government elections would be free and fair. He submitted that 'elections be postponed to a time in the future when there is a demonstrable decrease of severe disease, hospital admissions and deaths as a result of high coverage of effective vaccinations'. His submission contains an important analysis of South Africa's experience of Covid-19 so far, projections concerning a fourth and further waves as well as comment on the vaccination programme. Maverick Citizen is publishing it in full in the public interest.

Though much is known about SARS-CoV-2 since it was first described in Wuhan at the end of 2019, there is insufficient knowledge of the evolution of transmission trends, infectivity and the changing pathophysiology of the Covid-19 disease that it causes. Emergency Use Authorisation of multiple vaccine candidates and their rapid deployment in many regions of the globe provide some insights into the possibilities of controlling the spread of the disease and reducing rates of severe manifestations of the disease, hospitalisations and death.

Any exercise to predict the future trends of the transmission of infection, the evolution of transmissibility (contagiousness) and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zuma Ruling a Tectonic Shift for South African Ruling Party?
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigerian Biafra Leader Nnamdi Kanu Brought Back to Face Trial
More African Govts Legalise Cannabis for Medicinal Use

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X