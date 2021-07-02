South Africa: Sahpra Storm - 'We Don't Procure Vaccines - That's the Govt's Role'

analysis

With recent criticism levelled against the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority over the procurement of vaccines, the organisation has explained that it is not in its mandate to procure vaccines; that's the government's job.

People who don't understand the role of the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) have accused the organisation of "dragging its feet" over the registration of Covid-19 vaccines.

Sahpra board chairperson Professor Helen Rees convened a briefing on Thursday to explain how the organisation works and to address queries on how it goes about approving vaccines for registration and use.

The briefing came nearly a week after Julius Malema led an EFF march on the Sahpra offices, calling on the body to approve the use of Sputnik V and Sinovac vaccines in the fight against Covid-19.

Rees explained that Sahpra is a statutory body governed by two national acts, namely the Medicines and Related Substances Act and the Hazardous Substances Act. She said the regulator therefore had to act in a transparent, fair, objective and consistent manner. Sahpra was autonomous and operated independently, which was important because science was what guided its decision-making, said Rees.

