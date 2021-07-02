Liberia: Auditor General Yusador Gaye Is Dead

1 July 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Monrovia — FrontPageAfrica has been able to confirm the sudden death of Madam Yusador Gaye, Auditor General of the Republic of Liberia. She died on Thursday. FPA has not been able to confirm the cause of death.

She became Liberia's first female Auditor General, confirmed by the Senate on February 24, 2014 and sworn to seven-year tenure on March 26, 2014. As auditor General of the Republic of Liberia, Madam Gaye was responsible for supporting the Legislature in promoting accountability and transparency in the use of Liberia's public resources. This requirement is fulfilled through the execution of her Mandate, which is detailed in the General Auditing Commission Act of 2014.

Prior to her appointment as Auditor General, Ms. Gaye served as Foreign Service Inspector General with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where she was responsible for inspection of Liberia diplomatic and consular establishments abroad. Some of her prior experiences include roles as Senior Accountant and Management Advisor with the North Carolina State Treasurer - State and Local Finance Division, and a bank examiner with the North Carolina Bank Commission, in addition to a position as a senior accountant with a regional accounting firm.

Achievements under her stewardship at the General Auditing Commission are, but not limited to the enrollment of staff into various Professional Certificate Training Programs; alignment of audit staff in various grades; reformation of the Commission's HR and ICT policies in consonance with international best practice. In addition to the foregoing, she has conducted more specialized audits to include the Coastal and Marine Management audit and Illicit Fund flow Audit. The aforementioned accomplishments are also inclusive of the audit of the General Auditing Commission in 2016 for the very first time in its history by the Kenya Audit Office.

