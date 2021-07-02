Tanzania: Pros Pros Boxing - It's Kiduku Vs Dulla Mbabe On Ring

THE Pay Back Night bout between Twaha Rubaha (Twaha Kiduku) and Abdallah Pazi (Dula Mbabe) will take action next month on 20th at Ubungo Plaza in Dar es Salaam.

The fight initially scheduled on July 24th, but the organizers postponed it, promising to give a date for the contest. The new date was made known to the public recent and confirmed by its bout promoter Selemani Semunyu.

Amid preparations for such a great fight, the Morogoro Urban Member of Parliament Abdulaziz Abood has assured Twaha Kiduku his support throughout his training period.

First, however, he will have to make sure he wins his fight against Dulla Mbabe.

"I guarantee you my support throughout your training sessions, but I will expect you to return to Morogoro with the car (winner's prize). I will also collaborate with all other Morogoro boxers who are going to fight on August 14th.

"Make sure we win; let's finish the job in the second round that we return to Morogoro as early as possible. You do not have to wait until the end of the fight and the decision made by points; I will make sure you get all kinds of boosts. If your trainer says anything, I'll give it to you." To ensure victory, Abood has promised to provide two buses to Morogoro boxing fans to support Kiduku.

"I am providing two buses for the fans; when you return to Morogoro make sure the prize car leads the contingent." Last month the Dar es Salaam based boxer Dulla Mbabe vowed that he would smash his opponent Twaha Kiduku. Dulla Mbabe will have a lot to do, considering in August last year, they met, and Kiduku won by Unanimous Decision at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam. To accomplish this revenge mission, Pazi told the 'Daily News' that he has begun comprehensive training.

Despite being aware of how powerful his opponent is, he reiterated that he is ready to walk home victorious.

"Kiduku is one of the best boxers in the country, and it requires much effort to win against him. In the last bout when we met, I was defeated, and I acknowledge that. However, knowing how good his opponent forces him to train harder and consequently command a win," Pazi said.

He maintained that he intends to record a knockout victory. "I want a victory... complete the fight very early by knockout. This is not impossible, it is possible, and I will beat Kiduku. Let him (Kiduku) be aware; he won in the previous bout, not this time, this time he is going down." Pazi began his boxing career in 2013, and he has attended 41 bouts --collecting 29 wins with 21 knockouts and lost 10.

He has fought twice in 2021; he won against Daniel Wanyonyi through technical knockout but lost against Pavel Silyagin last month in Russia.

As the two (Kiduku and Mbabe) met last month in the face-off session at Las Vegas arena, Dar es Salaam Kiduku noted that he is ready to face his opponent any time, and so he called on his fans to maintain trust and support for him.