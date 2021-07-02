Tanzania: Cag Report Clears Bot...unearths Double Payments in Some Institutions

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday received a report from the Controller and Auditor General (CAG), which says all transactions issued by the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) between January and March, this year, observed procedures.

On March 28, President Samia ordered the CAG to conduct a special audit on all the monies withdrawn from the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) in the first three months of the current year.

The Head of State issued the directive upon receiving the CAG and the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) reports for the year 2019/2020.

A statement released yesterday by the Directorate of Presidential Communications said the CAG established that all the transactions done by the BoT were in line with the state procedures. But the report unearthed financial irregularities within the Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads) and Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) whereby the two institutions reportedly made double payments to some of their clients.

"There were some irregularities on financial transactions in some of public institutions as they were reported to have made double payments as well as delay to spend the money that was already approved," reads part of the statement.

Presenting the report to President Samia at the Chamwino State House yesterday, CAG Kichere saipayment for contractors and service providers has generated huge interests that have to be incurred by the government.

"The CAG also established that there was some expenditure that was contrary to the approved government budget," read further the statement.

President Samia yesterday also received a report on the preparation of the Population and Housing Census to be conducted in August 2022. The report was presented by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Chief Statisticians, Dr Albina Chuwa, saying the next year's count will be done using tablets at all stages, with the aim of reducing costs as well as expediting the exercise.

Dr Chuwa said the pilot census is expected to kick off in August this year in seven regions from both Mainland and Zanzibar.

"Preparations for the census are conducted in accordance with the Statistics Act chapter 351," said Dr Chuwa.

In May, this year, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa launched the country's roadmap towards its sixth population census that will provide latest demographics and living condition data. At least 328.2bn/- will be spent for the exercise that is set to be conducted on August 28, 2022.

The Prime Minister announced, Tanzania will digitally collect data using tablets, instead of papers that were used in previous exercises. According to the Prime Minister 95 per cent of the cost will be footed by the republic and the remaining 5 per cent will come from developing partners.

The cost for conducting population census appears to have slightly dropped from 2.76 US dollars in the 2012 nationwide exercise to 2.16 UD dollar or (3472.2/-) per head in 2022. The average cost for conducting population census in Africa is between 2.1 and 5.1 US dollars.

Tanzania spent roughly 1.16 US dollars during its 2002 exercise. Since 1961, the country has held a census once every 10 years.