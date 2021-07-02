Tanzania: Tz Shines in Cyber Security Systems

TANZANIA has been rated second with reliable cyber security systems in Africa and 37th in the World, the Minister for Communication and Information Technology Dr Faustine Ndugulile (pictured) said yesterday. Dr Ndugulile disclosed this while launching the ministry's five-year strategic plan and website yesterday in the country's capital city Dodoma.

"This is a good achievement which Tanzania should brag about but we think, it's not enough... the country still needs to do more to strengthen our systems and build the capacity of experts in achieving the ambitious goal of becoming a digital economy," said Dr Ndugulile.

In line with this, the minister urged people to verify their numbers using mobile phones, in curbing cybercrime acts carried out by a few unscrupulous individuals. He noted that people should refrain from giving their details to any unknown individuals or carry out phone registration using another person's identification card.

Minister Ndugulile warned that such acts might subject the individuals to serious crimes, urging members of the public to use the internet on things which are beneficial.

"The ministry will continue to raise awareness to people regarding cybercrime and encourage proper use of the internet," elaborated the Minister.

Dr Ndugulile said the ministry targets to establish a digital economy blueprint, which will embark on major transformation in the improvement of the communication sector. In fulfilling the goal, the ministry has secured a sum of 150 million US dollars, which is equivalent to over 300bn/- from the World Bank to support a digital Tanzania.

The minister observed that the move is envisaged to enhance the country's digital communication, which will promote digital marketing among other things.

"We want to see the communication sector contributing enormously in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country from the current 1.5 per cent to 3 per cent in the coming years," he said.

He pointed out that the communication sector plays a critical role in driving the operations of the many other sectors to effectively meet their intended goals. The ministry aims to ensure 80 per cent of Tanzanians are being reached and the government operates digitally via e-government systems.

Equally, the ministry has secured over 10bn/- for improving the fiber optic cable, noting that currently, installation has been rolled out in regions but goal is to extend the service in the districts. He disclosed that the Parliament has in this financial year approved funds which will implement the roll out of 1880 kilometres in extending communication in the districts.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Among other areas outlined by the Minister is strengthening the ICT sector through the enactment of legislation on privacy, as well as the amendment and review of some of the laws. According to Dr Ndugulile, the ministry has successfully strengthened communication by 98 per cent across the country, while the goal is to reach 100 per cent in the shortest period of time.

As for the internet aspect, he said at least 48 per cent of the country's population can access the service and the intention is to reach 80 per cent of Tanzanians. He welcomed interested parties to invest in 5G technology for more enhanced communication.

On his part, the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Infrastructure, Mr Selemani Kakoso, urged the government to set up an enabling environment for users to have knowledge of using communication systems in trade and other activities.

Mr Kakokoso also called upon the ministry to support the Tanzania Telecommunications Company Limited (TTCL) to execute its functions in generating more profit, which can boost the income of the country.