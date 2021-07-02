Tanzania: Sports Minister Graces 2021 Inter-School Games Climax

2 July 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

THE Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Innocent Bashungwa will officiate the official closing of the Inter-Primary and Secondary Schools Games which climax today in Mtwara.

The Inter-Schools games that draw players from all regions of Tanzania Mainland and the Isles are being staged in different venues here. The venues are Nangwanda Sijaona stadium, Mtwara Teachers College (TTC), Vocational Teachers' College (Mwasandube) and Mtwara Vocational Secondary School Grounds.

The young athletes competed in volleyball, handball, football, basketball, table tennis, athletics and netball. Meanwhile, Songwe region was crowned the queen of handball after their Girls' team defeated Morogoro 18- 10 in the final staged here yesterday.

In finals to be played in different grounds today, the hosts Mtwara will face Pemba in the Boys football final match whereas Dodoma and Geita will be vying for the third spot.

In Girls' category, Mwanza will face Tabora in another final whose third winner was Arusha region. In netball the final, Mwanza will lock horns with Songwe while in volleyball (Girls' category) Dar es Salaam are pitted against Mtwara.

Dar es Salaam will also meet Arusha in Boys' category final. The handball's final match for girls will be between Songwe and Morogoro whereas Unguja will face Tabora in a race the Girls' title.

Unguja will lock horns with Dar es Salaam in the final match of basketball (Boys' discipline) before Dar es Salaam hosting Mwanza in the final match of girls' category.

