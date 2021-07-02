Tanzania: Support Inter-School Games, They Are Country's Fortune

WITH over 7,400 young sportsmen and women fully involved in the 2021 Inter-Primary and Inter-Secondary School Games that climaxes today in Mtwara, several successes have been seen and kudos to the organizers and coordinators.

The events' success have even impressed the Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, who commended the three ministries' efforts in conducting and coordinating the Inter-Primary School (UMITASHUMTA) and the Inter-Secondary School Games; UMISSETA.

The PM hailed the efforts and good coordination made by the Ministries of President's Office Regional Administration and Local Government, Education, Science and Technology and Information, Culture, Arts and Sports in Dodoma when closing the 12th parliamentary budget session on Wednesday.

In the event, he noted that the government is impressed with the show by the participants of games staged in Mtwara, involving best athletes from primary and secondary schools.

While we commend the three ministries' efforts, we would like to urge them to continue with such efforts and coordination for the coming editions and equally, call upon the ministry responsible for sports to provide an annual fixture in advance for every year's edition to enable the teams make perfect preparations.

We, as well, suggest a good implementation physical education subject in all levels of education from low to high, because we consider as a good move, it will enable the promotion of sports, create solidarity and strengthen unity and health among the pupils and students.

The games are very beneficial to the future generations as they help children to build confidence, and become more creative in the studies and daily activities. While we want to our children to be quality sportsmen and women of future, we believe the colleges must be fully involved and supported to enable them strengthen sports education courses so that every graduate pursue coaching skills.

The move will help the colleges to create many professionals, who will utilize their knowledge in promoting and developing talents from grassroots level to higher learning institutions.

To achieve all these sports governing bodies, the government, schools and colleges must find means of ending financial and sponsorship woes once they want to have better and successful tournament next time.