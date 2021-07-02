Tanzania: Nsc Wants Sports Bodies Digitalised

THE National Sports Council (NSC) has disclosed that it will not hesitate to support any development concepts in sports fraternity by its affiliates members that targets enable the improvement of country's sports development.

The NSC representative Miande Mahona unveiled that in Dar es Salaam during the reviewing session of the Athletics Tanzania (AT) and acknowledged the move of the association of following the digital revolution.

"AT's decision to have their own website is a good effort and move that will enable the association to improve its services, working performance and access to data and information for its various stakeholders," said Mahona.

On his part AT's Secretary General , Jackson Ndweka part said they have decided to involve their stakeholders in the reviewing of the improved website as they will be part of the users of the website established.

"Their feedback will help Information and Technology (IT) experts to see if there are need to make more improvements of our website before its official launching," disclosed Ndweka. While the Chief Executive Officer of Inspire Consultants LTD, Eng.

Nseya Kipilyango whose firm is working on creating of the website, said they had decided to make improvements of website as to turn AT among the association which goes hand in hand with digital revolution.

Giving his opinion Joseph Katembo from Dar Running club advised the AT to ensure the website is well managed of its launching and by keeping the site information are current and are up to date daily.

"It will be a shame and wrong , if our athletes excel in international competitions and the information is uploaded in the site , a week after the event," said Katembo.

While Boniface Manko from Masaki Corporate marathon said the presence of the website will increase the transparency of the AT's plan for various events and so enable runners or participants to be aware of the schedule of various events lined up in the recent month or year.

AT's website is prepared by Inspire Consultants Limited in partnership with Athletics Tanzania [AT]