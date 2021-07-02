Uganda: Covid Infections Decline in Kampala

2 July 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Stephen Otage

Kampala Capital City Authority has said the number of cases of people contracting the coronavirus has declined.

Mr Dennis Wasswa, the KCCA Covid-19 surveillance, monitoring and evaluation officer, said they have registered a decline in the cases in the last three weeks due to strict adherence to the standard 0perating procedures.

"Kampala Central still has the highest number of people testing positive, followed by Kawempe and Makindye. The most affected persons are aged between 30 and 39 followed by those between 20 and 29," Mr Wasswa said.

He said cumulatively, the five divisions registered 42,987 infections and 324 deaths by June 28.

Mr Wasswa said most of these are mass contacts and contacts of people who tested positive.

He said they are rolling out a strategy of starting to carry out rapid diagnostic testing in the five divisions of the city.

While receiving 1,500 litres of fuel from Nile Breweries on Monday, Dr Sarah Zalwango, the KCCA acting manager medical services, said they opened mass testing centres in the Kasokosoko slum and Owino and Nakasero markets last week.

She said the areas are suspected hot spots, adding that they did rapid diagnostic and PCR tests with number of people testing positive falling by nearly half.

