Egypt: Finance Minister - Sisi Has Succeeded in Launching Largest Development Movement

Finance Minister Mohamed Maait confirmed June 30 revolution is a new birth to Egypt, where Egyptians wrote with their free will a bright history with letters of gold, in which they chose life, building and construction and rejected forces of evil.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has succeeded in launching the largest developmental movement to change the face of life on the ground and improve living standards of citizens along with upgrading services offered to them, said Maait in a statement by the ministry on Thursday 1/7/2021.

Giant and unprecedented projects nationwide are a testament that the country is going ahead with the path of development to build the new republic in Egypt, added the minister.

Maait said that the state is very interested in applying the comprehensive health insurance system to achieve the dream of all Egyptians in offering comprehensive and integrated health care to all family members.

He said the budget deficit reduced from 12% in Fiscal Year 2013/2014 to 7.8% in FY 2020/2021.

It is expected to reach 6.7% in the next FY and achieve an initial surplus of 1.8% of domestic product in 2019/2020 and 1.1% in FY 2020/2021, instead of initial deficient of 3.5% in 2014/2015, he added.

Maait noted unemployment rate decreased from 13.3% in 2014/2015 to 7.2% in December 2020 to record its lowest level.

As for inflation rates, they were down from 22% in 2017 to 4.5% in March, 2021, according to the Egyptian official.

He noted growth rate increased from 4.4% to 5.6% in FY 2019/2020, the highest ever growth rate since the onset of the global financial crisis in 2008.