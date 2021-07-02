Egypt: Sisi - Egypt, China Seek to Pomote Bilateral Strategic Ties

1 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said that Egypt and China are seeking to further promote bilateral startegic ties, pointing out that the crisis of the coranvirus pandemic has proved that cooperation and integration between countries on the various levels are vital to gurantee all societies' safety and stability.

In a televised speech Thursday 1 July 2021, on the occasion marking the Chinese Communist Party's 100th anniversary, President Sisi lauded the Chinese government's continued role in support of Egyptian efforts to face up to the Covid-19 repercussions.

President Sisi said that the Chinese Communist Party has successfully led China throughout the years, thus securing he country's full independence and restructuring the modern Chinese State in 1949.

The Chinese Communist Party proceeded ahead under a wise policy, creating The China miracle that placed the country at the head of developed states, added the president.

The Chinese experiment constitutes a model all countries seek to pursue and benefit from.

In his televised speech, President Sisi congratulated Chinese President and Secretary General of the Chinese Communist Party Xi Jinping and the Chinese people on the occasion of the party's 100's anniversary as it succeeded in realizing important achievements in China's history, which highly reflected sincere efforts on the part of the Chinese leadership, as well as the strong will of the Chinese people.

President Sisi underscored the importance of exerting strenuous efforts on the part of the international community, with a view to exchanging expertise to counter any challenges. He said that the memory of the first national conference for the Chinese Communist Party in 1921 coincides with the anniversary of the 1952 July 23rd Revolution that laid the foundation for a modern Egyptian State.

On May 30, Egypt and China celebrated the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties. President Sisi wished China and the friendly Chinese people further progress and prosperity.

