Egypt: Transport Minister Inspects Development Works of Ring Road

1 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Transport Minister Kamel el Wazir inspected on Thursday 1/7/2021 development works of the Ring Road that will be expanded from eight lanes to 14.

EGP 8 billion was allocated to develop and expand the 106-kilometre highway. The tour began by checking a 12-kilometer-long stretch of the road between the autostrad and Marioutiya.

The minister said that 98% of development works of this stretch was finalized and all encroachments were removed.

Then, the Transport Minister inspected El Moneeb Bridge expansion project, which is part of the Ring Road development project. It includes setting up a whole new bridge next to the old one on both the north and south sides. The bridge will include eight lanes in each direction.

Then, he went to examine a 24 kilometer-long stretch from Saad El-Shazly Tunnel to the intersection of the Cairo-Alexandria Agricultural Road. Wazir also checked on development works of mustorud bridge as a whole new bridge will be set up next to the existing one to ease traffic flow.

