South Africa: Indigenous Crops - Local Is Not Only Lekker, It's Also a Weapon in the Climate Crisis Battle

1 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Onke Ngcuka

Indigenous crops are an absent feature on South Africans' plates. But as the climate crisis intensifies, indigenous foods are proving to be an environmentally friendly alternative that could play an important role in mitigating the effects of climate change.

Small-scale farmer Siphamandla Mabaso has a vision to reintroduce indigenous crops to the plates of the people around him.

And part of that is his "slow food" approach, which not only mitigates against climate change effects in its farming technique and choice of indigenous grains but also integrates the local community and creates a local sustainable food system within his township.

"We established a community garden and then we started having cookouts where we celebrate this indigenous food... that was the beginning of my food journey," Mabaso told Daily Maverick.

Mabaso says his journey is a continuation of his father's efforts. He already had a small garden, but he noted that indigenous crops his family used to enjoy were missing from the garden.

Indigenous crops' natural adaptation to continental climates make them a suitable alternative to conventional crops. Their drought-tolerant traits and ability to grow with little rainfall as compared to rice, maize and wheat make indigenous crops an African solution...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zuma Ruling a Tectonic Shift for South African Ruling Party?
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigerian Biafra Leader Nnamdi Kanu Brought Back to Face Trial
More African Govts Legalise Cannabis for Medicinal Use

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X