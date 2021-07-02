South Africa: Indigenous Crops - Local Is Not Only Lekker, It's Also a Weapon in the Climate Crisis Battle

analysis

Indigenous crops are an absent feature on South Africans' plates. But as the climate crisis intensifies, indigenous foods are proving to be an environmentally friendly alternative that could play an important role in mitigating the effects of climate change.

Small-scale farmer Siphamandla Mabaso has a vision to reintroduce indigenous crops to the plates of the people around him.

And part of that is his "slow food" approach, which not only mitigates against climate change effects in its farming technique and choice of indigenous grains but also integrates the local community and creates a local sustainable food system within his township.

"We established a community garden and then we started having cookouts where we celebrate this indigenous food... that was the beginning of my food journey," Mabaso told Daily Maverick.

Mabaso says his journey is a continuation of his father's efforts. He already had a small garden, but he noted that indigenous crops his family used to enjoy were missing from the garden.

Indigenous crops' natural adaptation to continental climates make them a suitable alternative to conventional crops. Their drought-tolerant traits and ability to grow with little rainfall as compared to rice, maize and wheat make indigenous crops an African solution...