Gambia: IEC Registers Over 700,000 Ahead of Dec. Polls

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has announced that 720,394 Gambians have so far registered for the 2021 Presidential Election slated for 4 December.

At least 411,319 females have registered, while 309,075 have registered as males.

The general registration of voters started on 29th May 2021 across the country and it is expected to end on 11th July 2021.

The commission previously urged all qualified Gambians to apply for a new voter's card at the registration centre of their place of residence or birth.