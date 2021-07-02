Gambia: Man Pleads Guilty for Being in Possession of Firearm

Assan Camara was on the 29th June 2021 brought before Magistrate F.B. Jallow of the Kanifing Magistrates' Court, charged with possession of firearm without authority, contrary section 8 and punishable under section 25 (2) of the Arms and Ammunition Act Cap 21:01 Volume IV laws of The Gambia 2009.

According to the particulars of offence, Assan Camara on the 20th June, 2021 at Gunjur Madina was found in possession of one Rohm RG revolver pistol, single barrel hunting gun and six (6) live rounds without proper authority or without valid licence thereby committed an offence.

The accused contended the guns are not real, saying the bullets were live bullets. He added that he was not aware that he should get a licence.

The accused was sentenced to a fine of 100,000 thousand dalasis by magistrate F.B. Jallow in default to serve 1 year in prison.