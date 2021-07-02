Nigeria: Aigbogun to Handle Eagles As Visa Hassles Stop Eguavoen From U.S. Trip

2 July 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Femi Solaja

Following the inability of the Head of Technical Department of the Nigeria Football Federation Austin Eguavoen to secure a valid United States of America visa yesterday, former Flying Eagles coach, Paul Aigbogun, has been saddled with leading the Home-based Eagles in the friendly with Mexico on Saturday.

A top official of the NFF confirmed to THISDAY that Eguavoen's request for the travel document "is still under administrative review at the Embassy."

"We are making all efforts to ensure everything go smoothly as planned including the visa issue which is still under administrative review as at this morning (Thursday) and all things been equal, it is expected that Eguavoen will join the rest of the squad once the visa matter is sorted out for him to continue with the project," the top official explained last night.

The choice of Aigbogun as replacement for Eguavoen, the source further revealed "was because he holds a British passport which will not hinder his entry into America."

Aigbogun is expected to be assisted by goalkeeper trainer, Alloy Agu.

In a related development, Tottenham's U-23 goalkeeper, Joshua Olayemi who was a last minute invitee is expected in the team's camp in Los Angeles today.

Olayemi replaced injured Captain of the team, Ikechukwu Ezenwa.

He's to provide back up for Stanley Nwabali since another invited goalkeeper, John Noble also picked injury during training session in Abuja.

