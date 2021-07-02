Tunisia: Govt Members Begin Inspection Visits to Vaccination Centres Nationwide

Tunis/Tunisia — Government members started Thursday inspection visits to vaccination centres and hospitals across the country to take stock of the COVID-19 vaccination progress.

A detailed report will be drafted as ministers wind up their visits on July 6. Recommendations and decisions to overcome difficulties in these centres and ensure the best conditions to combat the pandemic will be outlined , the Prime Ministry said.

Minister of Religious Affairs and Acting Minister of State Property and Land Affairs Ahmed Adhoum visited Kairouan, while Minister of Communication Technologies and Acting minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources Mohamed Fadhel Kraiem headed to Siliana.

Minister of Trade and Export Development and Acting Minister of Industry, Energy and Mines Mohamed Bousaid and Acting Minister of Youth, Sports and Professional Integration Sihem Ayadi visited Zaghouan.

The ministers will chair meetings of local committees to fight natural disasters.