Tunisia: Govt Members Begin Inspection Visits to Vaccination Centres Nationwide

1 July 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Government members started Thursday inspection visits to vaccination centres and hospitals across the country to take stock of the COVID-19 vaccination progress.

A detailed report will be drafted as ministers wind up their visits on July 6. Recommendations and decisions to overcome difficulties in these centres and ensure the best conditions to combat the pandemic will be outlined , the Prime Ministry said.

Minister of Religious Affairs and Acting Minister of State Property and Land Affairs Ahmed Adhoum visited Kairouan, while Minister of Communication Technologies and Acting minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources Mohamed Fadhel Kraiem headed to Siliana.

Minister of Trade and Export Development and Acting Minister of Industry, Energy and Mines Mohamed Bousaid and Acting Minister of Youth, Sports and Professional Integration Sihem Ayadi visited Zaghouan.

The ministers will chair meetings of local committees to fight natural disasters.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Zuma Ruling a Tectonic Shift for South African Ruling Party?
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigerian Biafra Leader Nnamdi Kanu Brought Back to Face Trial
More African Govts Legalise Cannabis for Medicinal Use

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X