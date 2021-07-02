Gambia: Banjul Utd Ruin Gamtel 1st Division League Survival Hopes

Banjul United on Tuesday ruined Gamtel's Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League survival hopes.

The Banjul based-club beat the Telecommunication giants 2-1 in their week twenty-five fixture played at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field at Yundum to curb Gamtel's first division one survival hopes.

Banjul United and Gamtel were both struggling in the country's top flight league since the start of the league campaign in January 2021.

The duet came for the vital three points to move away from the relegation zone to fancy their chances of staying in the country's premier league for another season.

Banjul United netted two goals in the match to complete a hard-fought win over Gamtel to improve their position on the league table.

The slender victory moved Banjul United away from the relegation zone with 23 points after twenty-one league matches, while Gamtel are still with 20 points in twenty-one league matches.