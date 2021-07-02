Gambia: TC FC Clinch Tujereng Super Cup

1 July 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Omar Jobe

The match, graced by prominent personalities such as the Secretary-General and leader of the National Re-Orientation and Development Party Lamin Satu Bojang.

The match was decided by post-match penalty shootouts.

It was an entertaining encounter with both teams starting pretty well in the first quarter of play but TC FC subsequently enjoyed more possession but could not breakthrough.

Jungle Tigers bettered their game upon resumption of play, pushing to find a lead but it was no way through.

Both teams fought tooth and nail to penetrate each other's backline but the solid defence lines could not allow any intrusion.

Goal scoring chances were many but the goalkeepers remained solid between the goalposts, leading the game to post-match penalty shootouts.

It was marathon shootouts as Jungle Tigers wasted their chance of scoring a win spot-kick. This gave TC FC the chance to clinch the trophy as their goalkeeper saved the last kick to send fans into wild jubilation.

Head coach of Jungle Tigers, Landing Jawara, commended his boys for the efforts, saying they were just unfortunate to lose. "We are unfortunate to lose but we will come back stronger," he stated.

TC FC coach, Momodou Jallow was impressed with his side's performance, saying they deserved the trophy despite Jungle Tigers being a strong side." Jungle Tigers are a very strong team, we knew it would never be an easy task but my team tried to come on top," he noted.

Meanwhile, winners TC FC smiled away home with a mouth-watering cash prize and a giant trophy. Jungle Tigers also received a cash prize.

