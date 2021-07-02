Gambia: Gam House of Fashion Briefs Media / Gam House of Fashion Night Slated

The Gam House of Fashion on Saturday briefed journalists ahead of its forthcoming fashion night slated for 9th July 2021 at the Penchami hall.

The night will showcase new and creative materials as well as latest styles in the showbiz world.

Pa Momodou Sarr, programme coordinator of GAM House of Fashion, revealed that they will be donating a percentage of what is generated from the event to various hospitals.

Due to the complicated nature of maternal mortality in the country, Sarr explained the need for more investment in maternal health. This, he said, is the reason they intend to invest the proceeds gained from the fashion night towards supporting and saving mothers dying at childbirth.

"We feel that it is definitely incumbent upon us to also render our support to people. We also feel that when women deliver, their christening clothes is designed by tailors or designers." he added.

The CEO of MNJ Creation, Morr Ngeran said that the problem facing the country is lack of confidence in 'our people', indicating that Gambians tend to patronise foreign products than locally made ones.

Ngeran disclosed that it is high time 'we support our own', saying this has to be stopped even though the number has gone down.

Amat Sarr, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Amat's Creation called on Gambian media to beam more light on designers in the country to expose their talent to the wider world.

"We created this fashion night for the people engaged in fashion business especially the youth to showcase their talents. We didn't create this for competition, but till Gambians realise that, Gambians can also do it." he said

Talla Willam, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ideal Mode.., one of the sponsors of the event, called on potentials sponsors to come on board and support the worthy cause.