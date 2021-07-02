Gambia: Immigration Wreck Samger's 1st Division League Promotion Aspirations

Immigration on Tuesday wrecked Samger's Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League promotion aspirations.

The Immigration boys defeated the Academy boys 1-0 in their week twenty-five game played at the Real De Banjul Football Academy Field at Basori to dent Samger's top flight league promotion ambitions.

Immigration were languishing in the country's second tier prior to their match with Samger, who are contending for promotion to the first division league next season.

The Immigration knew that a defeat against Samger will dash their hopes of surviving in the country's second division league for another season.

Immigration notched in one goal in the match without Samger replying to snatch a slender win over the Academy Boys to boost their position on the league table.

The victory earned Immigration 27 points after twenty-five league matches, while Samger are still with 49 points in twenty-five league matches.