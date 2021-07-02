Gambia: Immigration Wreck Samger's 1st Division League Promotion Aspirations

1 July 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Immigration on Tuesday wrecked Samger's Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League promotion aspirations.

The Immigration boys defeated the Academy boys 1-0 in their week twenty-five game played at the Real De Banjul Football Academy Field at Basori to dent Samger's top flight league promotion ambitions.

Immigration were languishing in the country's second tier prior to their match with Samger, who are contending for promotion to the first division league next season.

The Immigration knew that a defeat against Samger will dash their hopes of surviving in the country's second division league for another season.

Immigration notched in one goal in the match without Samger replying to snatch a slender win over the Academy Boys to boost their position on the league table.

The victory earned Immigration 27 points after twenty-five league matches, while Samger are still with 49 points in twenty-five league matches.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
Zuma Ruling a Tectonic Shift for South African Ruling Party?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigerian Biafra Leader Nnamdi Kanu Brought Back to Face Trial

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X