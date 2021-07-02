Gambia: Wally Fofana Starts Pre-Season Training With Belgian Club

1 July 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Wally Fofana has started pre-season training with his Belgian professional team KVC Westerlo.

The Former B.K. Milan player, who joined the Belgian Second Division club for an undisclosed fee in May is expected to be included in the squad ahead of the new season (Belgian First Division B).

The signing of the Tallinding-born player is expected to add quality in both the midfield and attack of the Municipality-based side.

The 19-year-old was one of Gambia's best players in the Young Scorpions team which finished third at the African Under-20 Cup of Nations held in Mauritania in March this year.

Following a mesmerizing performance as a second half substitute in the U-20 opening day defeat to Ghana in that tournament, the Tallinding-born midfielder started the rest of the matches and many have credited the team's improved performance to his silky skill, vision, and technical ability on and off the ball.

Wally has been likened to one of Gambia's greatest of all times, Jatto Ceesay with many Gambians predicting him as the closest candidate to fill Jatto's place in Gambian football.

His splendid performance in Mauritania's Championship led to many Gambians concluding that it was only a matter of time before he is grabbed by a foreign club.

Wally Fofana's new club Westerlo finished 4th place with 43 points, leveled on points with Lommel who finished 3rd position on goal difference.

Read the original article on The Point.

