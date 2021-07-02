Liberia: Joint Security Shutdown Samuel Stryker Funeral Home for Violating Covid-19 Protocol

1 July 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Monrovia — Samuel A. Stryker Funeral Parlor, one of the busiest funeral homes in the country has been shut down by the government for violating covid-19 protocol.

The funeral parlor was closed by the joint security on Thursday.

A statement signed by the Joint Security Media Relations head, Moses H. Carter, while routine patrol was ongoing by members of the Joint Security, it was observed that the funeral home was conducting a funeral service with over 50 persons in attendance which violates government's 20 persons mandate for those converging in public places including funeral homes.

The funeral home will remain closed to the public until a fine of US$200 is paid in government's revenue.

Meanwhile, the Liberia National Police has warned that it will leave no stone unturned in ensuring the full implementation of the Covid-19 restrictions as announced by the Ministry of Health.

The Police urged school administrators, religious leaders, motorists, passengers, and pedestrians to take seriously the measures announced by the Ministry of Health, adding that the Joint Security will remain very robust in ensuring compliance of the health protocols.

