Tanzania: Farmers Told to Capitalise On the Booming Avocados Trade

2 July 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Rosemary Mirondo

Dar es Salaam — If you want to make quick money as a horticulturist at a time when the world is grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic, then you must pour your resources more in avocado growing than flowers.

This is because foreign markets for horticultural products have suddenly taken a shift from fresh flowers to avocados, which are currently sought for their nutrients vis-a-vis the Covid-19 pandemic, the Tanzania Horticultural Association (Taha), said yesterday.

Avocados have a number of potential health benefits including: improving digestion, decreasing risk of depression and protection against cancer.

Also known as an alligator pear or butter fruit, the versatile avocado is the only fruit that provides a substantial amount of healthy monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFA). Avocados are a naturally nutrient-dense food and contain nearly 20 vitamins and minerals

The Taha marketing officer, Isaac Lyimo, said at the ongoing 45th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) that, in the past, horticultural exports were mostly of fresh flowers. But, this is currently shifting to fruits and roots, including avocados.

"We used to export green beans, snow peas, habanera pepper, among other products. But due to the ravaging Covid-19, our buyers have shifted from these products, and are now looking for nutrients which are readily found in avocados," he said.

