Uganda: Makerere Professor Ephraim Banadda Succumbs to Covid-19

2 July 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Damali Mukhaye

Makerere University lecturer, Prof Noble Ephraim Banadda has succumbed to Covid-19.

Prof Banadda who was the head of department of Agriculture and Biosystems Engineering was one of the top researchers at the University.

The chairperson of University academic staff association, Dr Deus Kamunyu says Prof Banadda was a member of their fraternity for only 10 years but has made remarkable contributions.

He says he will always be remembered for his great innovations and advancing agricultural and food systems in Uganda and beyond.

In 2018, Prof Banadda became the first African recipient of the Pius XI Golden Medal Award.

The award, given by the Pontifical Academy of Sciences based at the Vatican, was in recognition of his outstanding scientific research.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Zuma Ruling a Tectonic Shift for South African Ruling Party?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigerian Biafra Leader Nnamdi Kanu Brought Back to Face Trial
More African Govts Legalise Cannabis for Medicinal Use

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X