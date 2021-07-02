Uganda: Makerere Professor Ephraim Banadda Succumbs to Covid-19

Makerere University lecturer, Prof Noble Ephraim Banadda has succumbed to Covid-19.

Prof Banadda who was the head of department of Agriculture and Biosystems Engineering was one of the top researchers at the University.

The chairperson of University academic staff association, Dr Deus Kamunyu says Prof Banadda was a member of their fraternity for only 10 years but has made remarkable contributions.

He says he will always be remembered for his great innovations and advancing agricultural and food systems in Uganda and beyond.

In 2018, Prof Banadda became the first African recipient of the Pius XI Golden Medal Award.

The award, given by the Pontifical Academy of Sciences based at the Vatican, was in recognition of his outstanding scientific research.