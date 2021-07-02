Gambia: IEC Edges Million Voters Target

1 July 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) is getting closer to attaining its target of registering one million voters in the ongoing general registration exercise.

A dispatch from the Commission dated 28 June 2021 indicated that the provisional number of registered voters for week four (4) stands at 163,628.

This number has now increased the cumulative figure of registered voters since the commencement of the general registration to little above seven hundred thousand (720,394).

Of these voters, 411,319 are females and 309,075 are males.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

