Gambia: Villagers of Busura Win Case Against Alkalo of Talokoto

On 1st June 2021, the West Coast Regional Group Tribunal presided over by three Chiefs, decided in favour of the people of Busura village against the Alkalo of Talokoto.

Malanding Sanneh, Malang Suwaneh, Ousman Janneh, Modou Jarju, Ebou Sonko, Seedy Bojang, Solo Sanneh, Saikouba Saidykhan, Amadou Sonko, Momodou Kulantay Kujabi and Alieu Jammeh, all residents of Busura village, sued Olimatou Colley, the Alkalo of Talokoto village, over a land matter.

The eleven plaintiffs claimed that they owned the land in dispute before Talokoto was founded, whilst the Alkalo of Talokoto denied liability.

The presiding chiefs were Momodou L.K. Bojang, President of the Regional Group Tribunal, Lamin S. Darboe and Momodou Lamin Jobarteh.

The case which started on 31st October 2019, saw the plaintiffs all testifying with their eight witnesses, while the defendant called three witnesses who testified as defence witnesses.

The panel held that the defendant failed to appear in the case on several occasions and failed to testify in her defence. The panel perceived that the defendant's lack of appearance is a delaying tactic.

The Regional Group Tribunal relied on the unchallenged evidence of the plaintiffs and their witnesses, to conclude that the disputed land belongs to them. They also relied on the testimonies of the former chief of Kombo East Bashirou Jarju and Chief Jammeh K.K. Jammeh, who both said the disputed land is in Kombo Central District.

The Court therefore ordered the defendant (Alkalo of Talokoto), not to interfere with the disputed land because it is owned by the people of Busura.