Namibia: City Allocates Land for N$208m Power Station

THE Windhoek municipality last week approved a proposal to provide land for the construction of a new power substation which will address the city's electricity needs beyond 2024.

The planned substation, to cost the municipality more than N$208 million, will be an addition to the Van Eck substation located at the Northern Industrial Area, managed by the Namibia Power Corporation (NamPower).

Documents submitted to last week's Windhoek monthly council meeting state the municipality anticipates its demand for electricity will exceed the Van Eck substation's capacity by 2024, which can no longer be upgraded as it has reached its full potential.

According to the documents, the proposed substation, to be known as the Khomas Intake substation, will have a capacity of 90 megavolt ampere (MVA).

It will therefore be added to the existing power line to support the anticipated demand for electricity.

Land - a portion of Farm 508, Havana - has already been identified for the proposed project, and NamPower will develop the new substation.

Windhoek will contribute a total of N$208 million to the development of this project.

Council documents show that the municipality has already paid N$72 million to NamPower in 2017 to start with the project.

An additional N$135 million is yet to be secured from financial institutions to fund the project, the document states.

The amount NamPower will contribute to the proposed project is not revealed in council documents.

At last week's council meeting, the municipality approved a proposal to sign a lease agreement with NamPower for the land on which the proposed project would be developed.

"In order for NamPower to take occupation of the identified site and start with the construction of the substation, they will pay the city a lease amount of N$1,00 per month until all legalities around the transfer of the site are concluded. Ownership of the site will eventually transfer to NamPower at no cost," the document states.