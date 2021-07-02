Liberia: Health Ministry Needs to Work Harder

2 July 2021
editorial

IN every country, the health of its citizens matter most. This is so because without a healthy population, it affects the growth sector indirectly.

SO, one can say that development that health plays a Signiant part in every nation.

According to the 2021 budget in summary by economic classification, the health sector has about US$89,303,492. Besides that, it receives support from international partners.

IT has been said by many scholars that economic development's most important indicator is the human factor. This is also known as the human capital. Investments in human capital include the investments in human factor. So, the health sector is very crucial. It is very critical and important for that matter for the health of people to be taken seriously.

IN this line, the human capital and economic development are two concepts identified with each other. There is no way you can leave one out from the other.

THE main factors of human capital are seen as health and education. These are placed on the top in the development of every country; and Liberia is no exception.

MANY people did not know that we had a bad health system until the early Ebola various hit the country in 2014. It really exposed our vulnerability. Many people may not know that the health sector is one area that is well funded in the country. It is one sector that has Significant findings from international partners. When it comes to logistic, it has. For salaries, they pay nurses "chicken change". Many of these vehicles, for instance, are only given to city dwellers, many of whom only attend small workshops to sign for siting fees or other fees. When one takes visit to some of the health facilities around the country, you will feel sad.

FOR example, the Tappita hospital, one of the key referral hospitals, does not have adequate drugs. We want to state here that the investments in health and education fields can greatly accelerate the economic development.

NOW, the COVId-19 pandemic has come and affecting dozens of citizens today. The level at which the Minister of Health is taking the fight against this virus, is not encouraging at all.

FIRST, when the virus entered Liberia, the level of robustness expected from the ministry headed by the minister was not strong. This pandemic is nothing for one to play with.

WE are calling on the minister to be more robust in dealing with this situation. Giving daily update while the number of infected people keep increasing, is not sufficient. For example, equip all health sectors in the country to be able to fight this disease, even increasing the salary of health workers and contractors and other people will help.

THIS is not time to do wait and see thing. Act now madam minister.

