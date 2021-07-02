Liberia: Weah Suspends Deputy Lis Boss

President George Manneh Weah has suspended the Deputy Commissioner General for Operations at the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS), Abigail N. Wisseh.

An Executive Mansion dispatch from Paris, France says Madam Wisseh was suspended on Thursday, 1 July 2021 by the president for administrative reasons. Her indefinite suspension takes immediate effect, according to the Executive Mansion.

Though details are not available regarding Madam Wisseh's case, however, this latest development comes just a little over a week after Mr. dismissed with immediate effect, Deputy Information Minister for Press and Public Affairs Eugene Fahngon from his post as a result of spreading false information regarding the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic currently ravaging the country.

Mr. Weah then warned that he will not hesitate to take similar action against any other official of the government engaged in activities that undermine established government policy.

Without delay, President Weah nominated Mr. Jarlawah Tonpo as Deputy Minister for Press and Public Affairs at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT), replacing former Deputy Information Minister Fahngon.