Cameroon: Simon Achidi Achu - Tribute, Honours At Corpse Removal

2 July 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The mortal remains of the former Prime Minister, were removed at the Mortuary of the Yaounde General Hospital on July 1, 2021.

Thousands thronged the Mortuary of the Yaounde General Hospital on July 1, 2021 to witness the corpse removal of the former Prime Minister, former Vice President of the Senate and the political icon, Simon Achidi Achu who died in the United States of America on May 4, 2021 due to an illness. He will be buried in his native Santa in the North West Region tomorrow, Saturday, July 3, 2021.

Among the mourners at the mortuary was the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute who is the representative of the Head of State, President Paul Biya. The Head of State had earlier in Decree No. 2021/386 of 28 June 2021 decided the organisation of an official funeral in honour of Mr Simon Achidi Achu. As such, the Prime Minister watched elements of the Police march with the corpse into the hall of the mortuary, led officials present in paying their respects to the fallen administrative and political icon, expressed words of compassion and comfort to the family members and saw the corpse leave the premises before he left. Conspicuously visible was the bouquet of flowers from the President of the Republic and Madam. Also present at the mortuary were a cross-section of cabinet ministers, Grand Chancellor of National Orders who also doubles as the former Prime Minister, Philemon Yang, the Secretary General of the Central Committee of the ruling Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM), Jean Nkuete, members of the Circle of Friends of Cameroon (CERAC), close family members and mourners.

