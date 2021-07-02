Liberia: National Custom Brokers Inducts New Leadership

Monrovia — Members of the National Custom Brokers Association of Liberia (NCBAL) have inducted a new corps of officers following their recent election with a call to work in accordance with by-laws and constitution of the Association for smooth and effective operations.

The induction ceremony was held Thursday at the Association's headquarters on the Bushrod Island.

Rev. Charles D.D. Diggs who served as induction officer urged the new leadership to lead with the fear of God for the betterment of the Association.

He challenged the newly inducted officials to keep in mind they are directly accountable to the entire membership in everything they do, and encouraged them to unite the body through peaceful co-existence.

"I want to challenge you to lead with integrity, lead by good example and be faithful in your engagement in running this organization," the Administrative Pastors of the Providence Baptist Church said.

According to him, competent leadership will lead to excellence and there are many people in leadership positions who are not qualified and capable of leading someone he said is responsible for the breakdown of many institutions.

Those inducted include James Hinneh Jr. President, Innis M. Zorgar, Vice President ,Morris Kiatamba , Secretary General; Mohammed Jaleida Assistant Secretary General, Satu Sheriff, Treasure, Ezekie Nyepan Financial Secretary, Amelia Doe Assistant treasure and Mohammed Perry National Regerity .

Speaking subsequently, the new President of NCBAL James Hinneh , expressed gratitude to the entire membership for pledging their determination to work for the development of the Association.

Mr. Hinneh pledged his leadership commitment and dedication to implementing promises made during the political campaign for the benefit of the entire membership.

The NCBAL president said under his leadership he will build a new headquarters for the Association to reduce the high cost of rental for the Association.

According to Mr. Hinneh will focus on welfersa of his members and will put into place health benefits for his members.

"You the people have made a leadership by you, for you; and this leadership will be made of you. We promise not to let you down with your effort, support and collaboration", he said.

Hinneh assured his members that in the coming days, his leadership will look forward to improving ties with all of their major partners including, Ministry of Commerce LRA, APM Terminal, Global Tracking and Maritime Solution (GTMS), BIVAC International and all shipping lines and Stakeholder with in the trade Chain.

"As you may be aware, through the support of our members, our leadership has secured a plot of land to construct a modern headquarters with a long-term lease agreement. As you can see, we are here today using such facility but I promised you in the next one year ahead with your continued support we will present to you a modern facility that you can proudly call your home", he said.

"Our challenges are many. Our resources are small. Our dreams are many as well. Great people stand up in difficult times to confront their challenges. We are no different. There will be failures both in small and big ways. We will fall many times. But, here is the good news: we will refuse to remain on the ground every time we fall. We will stand up strong to face our world as an association," James Hinneh told the gathering.