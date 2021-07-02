Liberia: Diana Flehyou, Mother of 'Missing Twins' Receives Treatment for Enlarged Heart

Monrovia — Diana Flehyou says she feels much better after being discharged from the ELWA Hospital following an SOS plea to Liberians home and abroad, and has offered her gratitude to those who helped her out.

'I'm grateful to God for being alive today. For the first time in four years, I was able to lie down and sleep well. I haven't had this opportunity for a while. I want to thank everyone who helped me with my treatment, only God can repay you," she said

The 32-year-old mother of twins ( two girls) has been receiving treatment at the was hospital since June 8, 2021 after she was diagnosed of enlarged heart.

People of good will donated money to Diana via various means - 231886474917, send wave number is +231881192511, Cashapp number is 3137426465 - after she launched an appeal during an interview with LINA's Kwame Opa Weeks.

As advised by the hospital, portion of the funds received by Diana went towards securing an apartment in close proximity with the hospital to enable her seek treatment regularly.

One Elizabeth Gbeh Apple of the United States promised to sponsor Diana for a year.

According to LINA's host Kwame Opa Weeks, the hospital sliced the bill in half when they heard Diana story and suggested she move closer to the hospital to enable her get regular treatment until she can leave Liberia for further medical treatment.

Speaking about the latest development regarding her children, Diana said: "I thought I was going to die in the hospital, so I begged God to give me a second chance so I can live to see my children, and he did.