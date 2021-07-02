Namibia: Fears About Blood Clots Spun Into Lies

SINCE it emerged in early March 2021 that the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine may be the cause of a very rare blood-clotting disorder, which could be fatal in some people, the vaccine has featured as the poster child of all the toxic suspicions surrounding the new vaccines.

Disinformation peddlers, conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers have pointed to the diagnosis of the rare blood-clotting condition in some as proof that the vaccine is 'experimental', that it is 'poisonous', that it is meant to kill people and depopulate the world - even making up large numbers of deaths to make their point - and have used the issue to attempt to discredit all Covid-19 vaccines for months now.

Some of the disinformation has caused enough confusion and stoked enough fear to harden vaccine skepticism and hesitancy in people the world over, and has undoubtedly led to vaccine rejection by some.

In Namibia too, as the falsehoods around the potential side effects of vaccines continue to swirl on social media and through messaging apps, people are still asking in disturbed and fearful tones about the blood-clotting disorder associated with the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine (Vaxzevria/Covishield).

Many here are also parroting the imported lies about vaccines being poisonous and deadly, citing and forwarding falsehoods as they spam their friends, families and associates on WhatsApp groups with anti-vaxxer propaganda.

WHAT THE EXPERTS SAY

To date, the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine remains the most widely used Covid-19 vaccine in the world - 115 countries have approved the Oxford/AstraZeneca version, and 43 countries the Serum Institute of India version (Covishield).

Even with some countries now no longer using or restricting the use of the vaccine, out of an overabundance of caution, it is still being administered in many places, including Namibia, around the continent and world on a daily basis.

That is because the diagnosis of a blood-clotting condition after vaccination is so extremely rare.

How rare, you may ask.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), data from the UK suggest "the risk is approximately four cases per million adults (1 case per 250 000) who receive the vaccine, while the rate is estimated to be approximately 1 per 100 000 in the European Union (EU)".

According to reports, in Australia by the end of May, with 2,1 million doses of the vaccine having been administered by that point, 24 people, or 1 in 88 000 had developed the blood-clotting disorder, and one had died as a result.

By 17 June, Australian health authorities had updated their estimate of the frequency of the blood-clotting disorder being diagnosed to about 1 in 200 000.

The rareness of this disorder prompted the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to express its continued support and approval of the vaccine in a statement on 7 April 2021, also stating: "The EMA's safety committee has concluded today that unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be listed as very rare side effects of Vaxzevria (formerly Covid-19 vaccine AstraZeneca)."

On 16 April, the WHO also expressed continued approval of the vaccine, and advised countries to continue using it, stating: "Based on the latest available data, the risk of TTS (thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome) with Vaxzevria and Covishield vaccines appears to be very low."

And on 3 May 2021, the Namibian Ministry of Health and Social Services stated: "The current guidance is that health workers should counsel people about the very rare risk of vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT), especially in those 30 years and below (1 in 250 000). For persons who have had previous thrombo-embolic events, individual risk-benefit assessment by a healthcare provider is advised."

It has to be noted here that European and British researchers have since identified the cause of the blood-clotting condition, and adjustments to the vaccine can be made to make it safer.

And remember, with almost 70 000 Namibians, as of 23 June, having received either one or both doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, not a single blood-clotting case has been officially reported by health authorities so far.

In other words, right now around the world a handful of blood-clotting cases have been identified, but the widespread disinformation around the rare occurrence of the disorder has caused damage to the reputation of the vaccine that probably far outweighs the cause.

- Frederico Links is the editor of Namibia Fact Check, which is a project of the Institute for Public Policy Research. Namibia Fact Check can be viewed at www.namibiafactcheck.org.na.