Namibia: Fuel Prices Up 40c a Litre

FROM Wednesday, 7 July, a litre of both diesel and petrol will cost 40 cents more, the Ministry of Mines and Energy announced yesterday, while imploring consumers to "tighten their belts".

This will have a litre of diesel going for N$13,58 and petrol for N$13,55.

Announcing the increase, the ministry's spokesperson, Andreas Simon, said the increase in prices for the month of July were mainly because oil prices have skipped up, and it appears they would remain elevated in the near term.

Andreas said the ministry's monthly averages showed that oil prices at international level increased during June, with diesel moving from N$1 098,34 per barrel recorded in May to N$1 142,31.

Petrol also edged up from N$1 042,63 a barrel recorded in May to N$1 112,52.

It was as a result of these increases that the ministry decided to increase fuel prices to allow a possible recovery.

Although there was an increase in prices at international level, the Namibia dollar over June also strengthened against the United States dollar, however, this gain was too minimal to entirely offset the increase in fuel prices.

In May, US$1 averaged at N$14,04, but was recorded down to N$13,80 as an average for June.

Andreas further said there is a rather positive outlook posted by oil-producing countries on oil demand, and this has led to the price of oil climbing, and it is expected to remain elevated.

The price of diesel at N$13,58/litre and for petrol at N$13,55/litre apply to Walvis Bay, and the rest of the country will get the extra 40 cents push, according to the respective prices.

This increase in prices comes at a rather difficult time when Covid-19 restrictions has again capped economic activities.

The only empathy the energy ministry gave for consumers was a warning to "tighten belts".

Last year, at the dawn of Covid-19, the ministry responded by reducing fuel prices drastically to allow cushioning, but it appears those days are over.

Covid-19 restrictions have also slapped taxi drivers hard, who are now only allowed to load half of the passengers they ususally do, with a minor incentive in taxi fares, which are up by 15%.

This increase in fuel prices is, however, expected to reverse this gain.

