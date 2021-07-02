Namibia: Company Closures Under Microscope

BETWEEN January 2020 and February this year, 815 registered companies and close corporations have voluntarily deregistered.

This rather sad closure is on the back of Namibia's economy only managing to record positive growth among 33% of its sectors since 2016.

With the Covid-19 pandemic amplifying an already difficult operating environment in 2020 and beyond, the numbers are expected to increase.

And to avoid more entities succumbing to pandemic-induced financial distress, a business rescue task force of 11 members, comprising lawyers and bankers, has been set up by the president as announced on Tuesday.

Its primary purpose is to review business and insolvency legislation, laws, regulations and policies.

The 11 members of the task force include Thinus Prinsloo as chairperson, Vivienne Katjiuongua, Puye Haufiku, Sarel van Zyl, Leonie Dunn, Jason Hailonga, Hans Gerdes, Erna Irene Simeon-Kurtz, Rose-Mary Sihova, Amalia Schmidt and Maria Gertze.

The task force will make recommendations for amendments to laws and regulations to rescue struggling businesses.

More importantly, the team will consider alternative funding instruments related to business rescue.

A key objective will be to limit the number of jobs lost as a result of retrenchments, and to safeguard a stronger entrepreneurial culture in Namibia.

The task force is part of the recently launched second Harambee Prosperity Plan (HPPII), which outlined a business rescue legislative framework as part of its economic advancement pillar, and would aim to combat economic scarring.

Economic scarring refers to the medium to long-term damage done to the economy of one or more countries following a severe economic shock leading to a recession.

"This declaration has resulted in significant financial distress for business entities of all shapes and sizes," the HPPII reads.

Statistics from the Business Intellectual Property Authority (Bipa) indicate more companies are voluntarily deregistering, while few dissolutions have been completed.

Dissolution is the liquidation of an entity published in the Government Gazette, however, the data shows only one company has been wound up since last year.

But Bipa said businesses, such as Air Namibia and others, may currently be in the process of liquidation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Company Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

More companies deregistered in July last year (125), followed by 117 in November last year, and 99 in February this year.

The Namibian asked the Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) and Agribank whether they have forced an entity into liquidation as a way of recovering their investments.

The DBN explained that calling on pledged collateral and initiating legal processes remain a last resort.

However, it is the bank's duty to preserve its capital to the best of its ability.

"If its loans are not repaid, the bank is unable to lend onwards to other borrowers," the DBN said.

It has, however, "no knowledge of an application for bankruptcy resulting from its duty to recover capital," the bank said.

Agribank said it has not forced an entity into liquidation.

It said it is not aware of individual farmers who have applied for bankruptcy because they could not settle their debts with the bank.

Only competent courts of law can declare a person or company bankrupt, Agribank said.

Bankruptcy differs from a default judgement against debt.

The former usually refers to a situation where a person or company no longer has enough assets to cover their liabilities.

According to the HPPII, Namibia's legislation and regulations pertaining to businesses in financial distress can play a vital role in reducing economic scarring.

"In looking to support a thriving entrepreneurial culture, a forward-looking and positive legislative regulatory framework is necessary," the HPPII document reads.

Email: [email protected]