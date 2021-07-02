Namibia: Ndiilokelwa Nthengwe - Activist and Now Author

The face on the cover of Ndiilokelwa Nthengwe first book is one that is familiar from the social justice frontlines.

A prominent voice in the intersectional ShutItAllDown and pro-choice movements as well as in the fight to recognise LGBTQ+ rights, young Nthengwe has funneled their activist fire into a nonfiction and memoir hybrid titled 'The Chronicles of A Non-Binary Black Lesbian Namibian - In Love' (2021).

Intentional in the title's bold type succession of intersecting identities, Nthengwe's is a coming of age story defined by the legal, sociopolitical and gender issues that shape and affect the lives of queer people in Namibia.

"It was important to insert these key identities as they are part of the key themes that summarise the writing in the book. They are also meant to reintroduce me, firmly, and purport so much more on what I aim to achieve in the next few years," says Nthengwe, who began writing the book on their late mother's birthday as a tool to both enhance LGBTQ+ visibility and heal.

"I needed to heal from so much, especially from Shannon Wasserfall's death, who was my cousin. Compounded by the whirlwind of gender justice issues in the country, this was the right time to start creating room for my thoughts to live outside of my head," says Nthengwe, who will be self-publishing the book.

An avid reader and writer who would compose short stories and biographies for friends in high school, Nthengwe sees this debut as a dream come true and a continuation of their activism.

"There's no difference between myself as the author and activist. Part of my writing, particularly for this book, aims to challenge so many of the sociopolitical issues I constantly advocate for on the ground," says Nthengwe. Not to be overlooked in the titular declaration of their identities are the words "...in love".

"The concurrent theme throughout the book is love in its different variations and degrees. It comes in with my romantic same-sex relationships. It was important to highlight them as they address so many social enigmas within the queer community," Nthengwe says.

"I am teasing out the most overlooked aspects within these dynamics, like emotional [abuse], legal protections, etc."

Narratively, the book explores significant moments in Nthengwe's childhood and gradually catches up to the present day fraught with the governmental issues and challenges which continue to hamper the fight for equality on the ground.

"This book is primarily dedicated to Eerike Kahambundu, a fierce activist of his time and amazing friend; and because of this, the dedication extends to queer black marginalised people who might resonate deeply with my work and find their journey within the texts," says Nthengwe, who also posits new approaches for addressing Namibia's gender issues.

As the book's recent cover reveal continues to earn kudos on Twitter, 'The Chronicles of A Non-Binary Black Lesbian Namibian - In Love' (2021) is currently available for pre-order via Nthengwe's social media platforms.

Musician ML, one of more than 300 Twitter users who retweeted Nthengwe's reveal, said: "We must also support offline, not only retweets. Let's translate all retweets into orders. Congratulations sweetheart, this is big and inspiration to us all. Keep making the impact you want."

A bold introduction to the life behind the loudspeaker and a contemporary view of the state of civil rights and social justice in independent Namibia, Nthengwe's first book aims to "transform and influence" and hits shelves next month.

