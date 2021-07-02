Namibia: Zambezi FMD Vaccinations On Track

THE Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform says it has vaccinated about 54% of the cattle in the Kasika area of Zambezi region, which was recently hit by a foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreak.

On 3 June, the ministry announced an FMD outbreak at Kasenu village, declaring the area within a 30-kilometre radius a controlled area.

Ministry spokesperson Jona Musheko said that they have vaccinated 40 281 cattle in the affected area, and the process is ongoing.

"We have not recorded any significant challenges yet; farmers and the public within the region are adhering well to the control measures put in place to avoid the further spread of FMD," he said.

Kabbe South constituency councillor John Likando urged the farmers to continue using salt to treat the affected cattle as advised.

"They should wash the wounds with salt and also feed the cattle," he said.