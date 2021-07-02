Zimbabwe Hails CPC

2 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)

President Mnangagwa says his Government remains committed to strengthening its relations with China anchored on mutual cooperation and non-interference in the internal affairs of other nations.

He made the remarks in his congratulatory message to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

President Mnangagawa hailed the CPC for continuing to provide a sustainable alternative development path and governance model to advance the prosperity of the diverse communities of the world.

"The CPC's ideology of socialism with Chinese characteristics has tremendously transformed the socio-economic fabric and lifted millions within your country out of poverty," he said.

"As my country journeys towards an upper middle income economy by 2030, Zanu-PF remains committed to work, consolidate, deepen and broaden relations with the Communist Party of China to advance the establishment of a global system which is free from poverty and socio-economic exploitation."

China has in recent years increased investment in the various sectors of the economy in Zimbabwe and provided tremendous support to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe welcomed increased Chinese investments and partnerships.

"In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, China's leadership and its unwavering stance in promoting multi-lateralism in the global health sector is applauded.

"Resultantly, the developing world and other smaller nations have got access to Covid-19 vaccines. It is through China's generosity and access to China' vaccines that Zimbabwe is successfully rolling out its national Covid-19 vaccination programme."

