Zimbabwe: 190 000 Children in Chinhoyi to Get Polio Jabs

2 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By The Herald, 2 July 1996

THE Ministry of Health and Child Welfare expects to immunise 190 000 children in Mashonaland West province against polio in August and September this year, a senior health education officer has said.

Mrs Monica Mandiki said in Chinhoyi yesterday that the massive immunisation programme was aimed at the under-fives with the hope of eradicating polio so as to have the country declared polio-free by the World Health Organisation.

The provincial programme will run along the national immunisation to be conducted from August 5 to 9 and from September 9 to 13.

"This exercise will bring us closer to certification as a country free of the wild polio virus transmission, which causes disabilities in children.

"The massive campaign has been prompted by findings of a recent survey which indicated that despite normal immunisation, cases of acute flaccid paralysis (polio) still existed," she said.

Mrs Mandiki said, in addition to existing clinics and health centres, ministry was creating new vaccination centres.

LESSONS FOR TODAY

There are three types of the polio virus. While type 2 has been almost entirely eradicated since mass vaccinations began in 1988, type 1 and 3 remain a global health threat.

In 2008 WHO country medical officer Dr Nasir Yusuf, said Zimbabwe was among many countries in Africa that had eradicated the virus.

Awareness must be advocated for mothers to take their children for vaccination during campaigns.

There is need to educate people on the effects of the acute and highly infectious viral disease.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
Zuma Ruling a Tectonic Shift for South African Ruling Party?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigerian Biafra Leader Nnamdi Kanu Brought Back to Face Trial
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X