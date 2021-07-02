Zimbabwe: 190 000 Children in Chinhoyi to Get Polio Jabs

THE Ministry of Health and Child Welfare expects to immunise 190 000 children in Mashonaland West province against polio in August and September this year, a senior health education officer has said.

Mrs Monica Mandiki said in Chinhoyi yesterday that the massive immunisation programme was aimed at the under-fives with the hope of eradicating polio so as to have the country declared polio-free by the World Health Organisation.

The provincial programme will run along the national immunisation to be conducted from August 5 to 9 and from September 9 to 13.

"This exercise will bring us closer to certification as a country free of the wild polio virus transmission, which causes disabilities in children.

"The massive campaign has been prompted by findings of a recent survey which indicated that despite normal immunisation, cases of acute flaccid paralysis (polio) still existed," she said.

Mrs Mandiki said, in addition to existing clinics and health centres, ministry was creating new vaccination centres.

LESSONS FOR TODAY

There are three types of the polio virus. While type 2 has been almost entirely eradicated since mass vaccinations began in 1988, type 1 and 3 remain a global health threat.

In 2008 WHO country medical officer Dr Nasir Yusuf, said Zimbabwe was among many countries in Africa that had eradicated the virus.

Awareness must be advocated for mothers to take their children for vaccination during campaigns.

There is need to educate people on the effects of the acute and highly infectious viral disease.