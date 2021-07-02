Zimbabwe: Boxing Association Leader Jets in for Manyuchi Fight

World Alliance Boxing Association president, Onesmo Ngowi, arrived in the country yesterday, carrying one of the newly-introduced global boxing belts.

World Boxing Federation champion, Charles Manyuchi, is set to defend his middleweight belt, against Uganda's Mahommed Sebyala, at the Flamboyant Hotel, in Masvingo, tomorrow night.

Whoever wins the fight, dubbed "Duel of the Doom" will also walk away with WABA World Supreme and World Professional Boxing Federation titles.

The boxers, along with other pugilists on the undercard, will go for a weigh-in, at the venue, this morning.

The promoters of the fight, Charles Manyuchi Boxing Academy, will then host a media conference.

Manyuchi's Zambian trainer, Greetings Kaonga, who has been drilling the fighter for the past two months, is happy with his boxer's shape ahead of the fight.

"It's all systems go for my boxer," Kaonga said.

"We have done everything to prepare for this fight and we can confidently say that we are ready to go.

"There are so many aspects of the game, which we have been working on, and we feel we have perfected.

Bout Card

Chiwandire v Cecilia Pitiseni

Lolita Muzeya (Zambia) v Violet Phiri (Zambia)

Tatenda Biningu v Ronald Tamani

Freeman Mabvongwe v Tinashe Zihove

Lemmy Simbeye (Zambia) v Philip Musariri

Evans Usavihwevhu v Baison Gwayani (Malawi)

Hassan Milanzi v Yemikani Mkandawire(Malawi)

Tinashe Majoni v Yusuf Ali (Malawi)

Charles Manyuchi v Mohammed Sebyala (Uganda)