Zimbabwe: Boxing Association Leader Jets in for Manyuchi Fight

2 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Tadious Manyepo-

World Alliance Boxing Association president, Onesmo Ngowi, arrived in the country yesterday, carrying one of the newly-introduced global boxing belts.

World Boxing Federation champion, Charles Manyuchi, is set to defend his middleweight belt, against Uganda's Mahommed Sebyala, at the Flamboyant Hotel, in Masvingo, tomorrow night.

Whoever wins the fight, dubbed "Duel of the Doom" will also walk away with WABA World Supreme and World Professional Boxing Federation titles.

The boxers, along with other pugilists on the undercard, will go for a weigh-in, at the venue, this morning.

The promoters of the fight, Charles Manyuchi Boxing Academy, will then host a media conference.

Manyuchi's Zambian trainer, Greetings Kaonga, who has been drilling the fighter for the past two months, is happy with his boxer's shape ahead of the fight.

"It's all systems go for my boxer," Kaonga said.

"We have done everything to prepare for this fight and we can confidently say that we are ready to go.

"There are so many aspects of the game, which we have been working on, and we feel we have perfected.

Bout Card

Chiwandire v Cecilia Pitiseni

Lolita Muzeya (Zambia) v Violet Phiri (Zambia)

Tatenda Biningu v Ronald Tamani

Freeman Mabvongwe v Tinashe Zihove

Lemmy Simbeye (Zambia) v Philip Musariri

Evans Usavihwevhu v Baison Gwayani (Malawi)

Hassan Milanzi v Yemikani Mkandawire(Malawi)

Tinashe Majoni v Yusuf Ali (Malawi)

Charles Manyuchi v Mohammed Sebyala (Uganda)

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
Zuma Ruling a Tectonic Shift for South African Ruling Party?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigerian Biafra Leader Nnamdi Kanu Brought Back to Face Trial
More African Govts Legalise Cannabis for Medicinal Use

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X