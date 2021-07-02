Zimbabwe: Getbucks Bemoans 'Informalised' Economy for Its Lack of Trust in Banks

2 July 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

LISTED microfinance bank, GetBucks has bemoaned the informal economy sector's disinterest on entrusting banks with their businesses and savings.

The remarks follow soon after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) ranked Zimbabwe as the most highly informalised economy in Africa.

With over 70% of economic activities being carried out in the informal sector - far from the taxman's watch - revenue running into billions of dollars is exchanging hands without adding any corresponding value to the economy.

However, presenting GetBucks' trading update for the five months ended May 31, 2021, chief executive George Nheweyembwa, said while the local currency's stability had been maintained since the inception of the foreign currency auction last year, the disparity between the formal and informal economy was worrisome.

"The growing disparity between the formal and informal sector does not augur well for banking with the informal preferring to keep their funds as US$ cash away from the banking system," he noted.

In a bid to boost savings, last week, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) directed banks to offer 5% interest per annum on local currency deposits and 1% for US$ deposits for savings accounts to depositors.

However, Zimbabweans are have remained very cautious to place their savings in local banks as the catastrophe of the 2007/2009 banking crisis is still fresh in their minds.

During that period, the Zimbabwe dollar lost its value and most Zimbabweans failed to access their funds from the banks.

Commenting on Nheweyembwa's analysis, economist Prosper Chitambara said more reforms had to be implemented to capture the informal sector and regain the public's confidence.

"There is a need to offer the right incentives and tailor-made products which entices the informal sector and other unbanked groupings. The emergence of the mobile money transfer platforms is a direct challenge for the brick-and-mortar banking sector to be more innovative," he said.

Meanwhile, during the period under review, GetBucks saw transactional volumes decreasing by 5.8% over the same period a year ago.

Profit for the period was at $2.1 million from a total income of $141.3 million amid rising operating expenses.

The loan book continued to grow both qualitatively and quantitatively with loans extended reaching $198 million as of May 2021 up from $93.6 million in January 2021.

"The consumer sector constitutes the bulk of the loan book at 68%. The increase in the loan book is attributed to the bank's focus on increasing sales for both consumer and non-consumer loans. The loan book quality improved over the period under review as evidenced by a decline in non-performing loans," added Nheweyembwa.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
Zuma Ruling a Tectonic Shift for South African Ruling Party?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigerian Biafra Leader Nnamdi Kanu Brought Back to Face Trial
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X