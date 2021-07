President Mnangagwa left the country this morning to attend the official funeral ceremony for the late former President of Zambia Dr Kenneth Kaunda.

Several Heads of State from SADC and other dignitaries from around the world will attend the ceremony.

Dr Kaunda died on June 17 and soon after his death, President Mnangagwa declared 14 days of mourning in Zimbabwe in honour of the iconic leader.

In Zambia, 21 days of mourning have been declared to honour Dr Kaunda.