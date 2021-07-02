Egypt to Put Forth Initiative On Palestinian Workers At Arab Labor Conference

2 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Manpower Minister Mohamed Saafan said Thursday he will put forward an initiative for the Palestinian workers at the upcoming Arab Labor Conference.

The initiative aims to establish an entity of small-sized enterprises related to crafts including carpets, pottery and others with providing all raw materials and necessary machines, Saafan said at a meeting with Emad Hamdi, the secretary general of the Arab Federation for Petroleum, Mining and Chemical Workers.

Saafan added that there is a plan that an Arab entity will launch an international marketing platform in five languages to display the products under the logo "made in Palestine under occupation."

Under the initiative, a training program will be created to train Palestinian trainers by highly skilled Egyptian trainers, he noted.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

