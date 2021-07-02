Egypt Reports 242 New Coronavirus Cases, 25 Fatalities

The Health Ministry said Thursday night that 242 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak in the country began to 281,524.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 25 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 16,194.

As many as 675 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 212,059 so far, the spokesman said.

