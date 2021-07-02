Zimbabwe: 'Gutu Must Learn Language of Healing' - Peace Commission

2 July 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Costa Nkomo

The National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) has reprimanded its commissioner, and spokesperson, Obert Gutu, over lack of peace building skills and use of thoughtless words that invoke emotional memories to victims of violence.

Last week, Gutu made outrageous comments referring to the Gukurahundi atrocities as only a "small, tiny fraction" that the commission was dealing with.

During that dark era, government funded, and a North Korean-trained army killed more than 20 000 people in Matabeleland and Midlands provinces in the early 1980s.

"Gukurahundi is a small, tiny fraction of various other disputes," Gutu said at a press briefing in Harare last week.

However, his comments were strongly condemned by Zimbabweans as they derailed the issue of bringing to a closure the Gukurahundi atrocities.

Gutu was appointed one of the NPRC commissioners in May this year, barely two months after joining Zanu PF. He was once a senior official in the opposition - MDC.

Lilian Chigwedere, the NPRC deputy chairperson, Thursday, told a joint Parliamentary portfolio Committee on Defence, Home Affairs and a Thematic Committee on Peace and Security, that use of "careless language" must be avoided in peace building processes to avoid inflicting secondary injuries to the victims.

"We know that careless language can flare up things like what happened recently," Chigwedere said in reference to Gutu's comments.

"Sometimes as a commission we also need to understand that there is a learning curve in terms of how to address some of these issues.

"You must also understand that as new commissioners come in, peace building is not something that you learn in one day. You find that you come into peace building from a different perspective. You must learn the language of peace building."

Chigwedere added that the NPRC was going through the peace building induction exercise to equip the new commissioners with peace building strategies, and how to approach sensitive issues such as the Gukurahundi atrocities.

"You have to immerse yourself into peace building," she added, "I want to say as a commission we are working on the peace induction process to ensure that we are all on the same page as far as peace building is concerned.

"It is unfortunate that the words that were used (by Gutu) whether it was a slip of the tongue or initiation into the job is something else. But our chair had gone on the radio to indicate that the commission is seized with Gukurahundi."

Rtd Justice Selo Nare is the chairperson of the NPRC.

Chigwedere warned if Gukurahundi remained unresolved, it was likely to cause intergenerational conflict in the country.

"The commission is very much alive to the fact that the longer the conflict remains unaddressed, the more the hidden hand takes advantage to create divisions in the nation.

"As such the commission is seized with efforts to bring closure to such conflicts as Gukurahundi and others which have potential to have intergenerational consequences."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Swaziland Pro-Democracy Protesters Shot, Killed
Zuma Ruling a Tectonic Shift for South African Ruling Party?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigerian Biafra Leader Nnamdi Kanu Brought Back to Face Trial
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X