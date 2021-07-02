Namibia: Covid-19 Situation Expected to Get Worse Before It Becomes Better Says Geingob

2 July 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The President, HE Dr. Hage Geingob recently said expert projections and simulation tools indicate that the rising incidence curve, during the 3rd wave the country is experiencing, is expected to peak around mid-August and may continue well until mid-September 2021.

"The darkest hour of the night comes just before daybreak. It is expected to get worse before it becomes better. We must therefore do everything in our power to suppress the rate of transmission," he said during a nation address on Wednesday.

"Only you and I can stop the further spread of this virus from ravaging our homes and communities," he added.

Meanwhile, he said, having recovered from COVID-19 himself, he is fully aware of the importance of being vaccinated against the disease.

"In this regard, my medical doctors will determine the appropriate vaccine and date on which I will receive my vaccination," he said, adding that while vaccines are the most effective weapon in the fight against the virus, the old adage remains true, that "Prevention is better than cure."

Geingob further appealed to all international cooperating partners, friendly nations, and the private sector to continue mobilizing resources in support of the government's response, to combat further devastation by this disease.

