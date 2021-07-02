Zimbabwe: Top Courts Closed As Covid-19 Cases Soar

THREE top courts, the Constitutional Court, Supreme Court, and Labour Court in Harare have been closed after positive Covid-19 were detected at the courts.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) announced Thursday stating that all judges, and staff will be tested with hopes to reopen next Monday.

The JSC has stopped operations at several magistrates' courts across the country staff tested Covid-19 positive.

Said the JSC in a statement; "The JSC wishes to advise members of the public that the Constitutional Court, Supreme Court and the Labour Court in Harare will be closed from today (Thursday), the 1st of July until Friday the 2nd of July 2021.

"This has been necessitated by positive cases of Covid-19 that have been recorded at these courts. The closure is to allow for fumigation of the premises and testing of staff. The three courts will reopen on Monday 5 July 2022."

"Litigants and legal practitioners who may want to file any papers at these courts may get in touch with the registrar whose numbers will be displayed at the court houses."

Zimbabwe has in recent weeks witnessed an increase in Covid-19 infections and deaths.

On Tuesday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced a two-week Level 4 lockdown in which mass gatherings and intercity traveling are banned as the government battles to curb the outbreak.

The re-opening of schools last Monday for the second term was also suspended as authorities monitor the situation.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has announced it recorded 1 357 new Covid-19 cases Thursday, including of 13 deportees, and 19 deaths.